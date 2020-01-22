× Middlesex Township woman facing charges after dogs escape, attack small dog on neighbor’s property

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Middlesex Township woman is facing charges after two of her dogs escaped her property and attacked a small dog that was on its own property.

Kaytlynne Nastelli, 26, is facing control of dangerous dogs charges for her role in the incident.

On January 20, police were dispatched to the area of Paradise Drive in Middlesex Township for a report of two large dogs running freely.

Authorities say from multiple prior dealings, they knew the loose dogs were owned by Nastelli.

One of the loose dogs has also been classified by the state as a ‘Dangerous Dog,’ police say.

After attempting to contact Nastelli by phone, police arrived on scene and located the dogs off West Trindle Road.

As police attempted to guide the dogs back to Nastelli’s property, they managed to attack a smaller dog that was on its own property.

There is no word on the condition of that dog.

Eventually, Nastelli’s dogs were guided back to her property and secured in her front yard.

Now, she will face charges.