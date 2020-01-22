Milder air on the way, plus weekend system is trending warmer!

MILDER AIR ON THE WAY: Temperatures this afternoon finally returned back to what is average for this time of year and we’ll continue to warm over the next couple of days. Some high clouds are building back in ahead of our next storm system, but they shouldn’t prevent us from warming up through the day tomorrow. Tonight, high clouds will still allow temperatures to drop like a rock, likely falling back into the low 20s and upper teens. A cold night ahead with just a few passing high clouds. Temperatures tomorrow break the 40-degree mark and we’ll get nice and mild before the precipitation moves in late Friday night. Given the warming trend in the lower atmosphere and lack of any cold air ahead of this next system, the trend has been changing from snow (colder solution) to rain (warmer solution).

MODELS COMING TOGETHER: The timing of this system has started to come in a little earlier, agreeing with our thinking that it will likely be mainly a rain event for almost everyone. There is the potential for some mixing further north across our northern counties, but everyone south of the turnpike will likely see rain. There is a surplus of cold air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, but too much warm air closer to the surface. With temperatures in the mid-40s ahead of the system, there would need to be some serious dynamic cooling for us to see a mixing event. Colder air begins to filter in behind the system, by Saturday night. The problem is that most of the moisture departs the region as the wave of low-pressure races off to the north and east. There will likely still be just enough lingering moisture to allow snow squalls to develop by the end of the weekend. Gusty winds pick up out of the northwesterly direction Sunday!

MILD NEXT WEEK: Despite the influx of gusty winds and the potential for snow squalls on Sunday, temperatures really don’t cool that much. In fact, it looks like we will continue to see above-average temperatures throughout the duration of next week. Highs look to stay in the low to mid-40s. Something interesting could be brewing by the end of next week with a strong coastal low riding up the East Coast!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann