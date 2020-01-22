PA Game Commission sees increase in rifle range damage, asks users to report abuses and violations

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking rifle range users to report abuses and other violations observed at said ranges throughout the state.

This follows an increase in rifle range damage seen on State Game Lands 211 in Clarks Valley, Dauphin County.

“The damage (above) is a result of shooters violating range regulations by posting targets on the frame members, rather than the target backer material provided,” the Game Commission wrote on Facebook.

According to the Game Commission, replacing the frame and post is a more labor intensive job, which increases the cost to operate the range.

“Shooters are required to post paper targets only on the backer material and remove and discard properly after use, before leaving the range,” the Game Commission added.

Abuses and other violations can be reported to the Game Commission’s Southeast Region Office at 610-926-3136.