Philly police are investigating claim that Flyers mascot Gritty physically assaulted a boy during a photo shoot

Posted 3:04 PM, January 22, 2020, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the game between the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers on March 11, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — In a sign that nothing is sacred anymore, Philadelphia Police are investigating an alleged incident involving Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, and a 13-year-old boy.

Gritty is accused of physically assaulting the boy during a November 2019 photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, police say.

The news was reported by KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

No other information is available at this time.

