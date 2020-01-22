× Philly police are investigating claim that Flyers mascot Gritty physically assaulted a boy during a photo shoot

PHILADELPHIA — In a sign that nothing is sacred anymore, Philadelphia Police are investigating an alleged incident involving Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, and a 13-year-old boy.

Gritty is accused of physically assaulting the boy during a November 2019 photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, police say.

The news was reported by KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

BREAKING: @GrittyNHL is apparently under police investigation for allegations of physical assault, per Philadelphia Police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aWdlIIDMtn — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 22, 2020

No other information is available at this time.