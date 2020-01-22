× Planters announces they’re killing off mascot Mr. Peanut

RIP, Mr. Peanut.

Planters announced Wednesday on social media that its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, has died at age 104.

“In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him the most,” the post reads.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

In a press release, Planters revealed Mr. Peanut died after a horrible car accident involving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

You can watch the accident in the first of two Super Bowl commercials the company is airing, which debuted on YouTube Wednesday.

In a second commercial, set to air in the third quarter of the game, fans of Mr. Peanut can tune in to see his funeral.