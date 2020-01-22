× Police continue to investigate murder of NJ man found along I-81 near Harrisburg last February

HARRISBURG — State Police are continuing to investigate the murder of a 46-year-old New Jersey man that occurred last year along Interstate 81 in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

State Police are seeking help from the public in cracking the case. A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest, police say.

Tyrone M. Shaw, of Roselle Park, died from a single gunshot wound to the head near Mile Marker 75.4, according to police. Shaw’s vehicle, a black SUV, had become disabled along the side of the road, police say.

Witnesses told investigators there was a second vehicle positioned behind Shaw’s around the time of his death, according to police. Investigators determined that Shaw was killed within minutes of breaking down along the highway, police say.

Investigators learned that Shaw was visiting at least one home in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg in the hours preceding his death.

Troopers are continuing to work with law enforcement officers from New Jersey and Harrisburg to develop further information and leads, police say.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500.