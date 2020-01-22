Repeat DUI offender caught driving with meth, morphine, and fentanyl in system

LANCASTER, Pa.– A repeat offender was recently sentenced for being under the influence of drugs while driving on a DUI- related suspended license.

Kelly Lynn Fieni, 56, was sentenced to 1 ¾  to 5 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely, on counts of DUI and five misdemeanors for the substances she had in her vehicle.

In addition to Fieni’s prison term, she will serve three years of consecutive probation.

At the time of her stop, Fieni possessed quantities of the following substances:

  • Heroin
  • Adderall
  • Xanax
  • Fentanyl
  • Marijuana
  • Morphine
  • Methamphetamines

In court, Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman said Fieni’s prior criminal convictions, the number of substances in her system and in her possession were taken into consideration.

Now, she will serve time.

