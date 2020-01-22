× The Gettysburg reenactment is off because of Glenn Beck, but this reenactment is still on

Anyone who is disappointed over the news that the Gettysburg reenactment has been canceled may be relieved to hear this.

A different reenactment is still on.

Inside the walls of the historic Daniel Lady Farm, work is well underway to host the ‘2020 Battle of Gettysburg’ set to take place on the 146-acre property on Hanover Pike.

“It’s too important,” said Kirk Davis, the reenactment’s event manager, who said no matter what the event will still go on. Registration is still open and Davis expects hundreds of people to show up for the July 4th and 5th event.

“There are still 800-1200 men and women who like to make sure Gettysburg History is kept alive,” said Davis.

Davis acknowledges he knows a different reenactment has already canceled for the holiday weekend of July 4th due to worries over safety and crowd control surrounding the “Restoring the Covenant” event that is expected to draw 20,000 people to the area as it features an appearance from conservative commentator Glenn Beck.

Read more about the separate Gettysburg reenactment event that was canceled and delayed to 2021.

However, Davis believes he and his team are well prepared due to the event being an annual tradition. He also points out, unlike other events, the land at the Daniel Lady Farm is not rented, but rather private property. In his estimation, the Daniel Lady Farm property can handle up to 2500 people per day.

“From what I understand, Glenn Beck is going back in history or trying to reunite the people with American History. If he’s doing that, what better connection to him than us because that’s all we are, American History,” said Davis.

Learn how to watch or take part in the reenactment here.

The reenactment at Daniel Lady Farm is hosted in partnership with the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association and it features battle reenactments, artillery and cavalry demonstrations, living history programs, and tours of the restored house and barn. Set up for the event is expected to begin July 3rd.

All event proceeds benefit Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association programs.

The Association states the Daniel Lady Farm was the site of July 1863 artillery placements and the first night’s Confederate line where men waited in preparation for the attack on Culp’s Hill. It adds, the house and barn became a field hospital for wounded and dying. The floors of the house still bear the bloodstains of soldiers and on the walls of the barn are the initials of soldiers who carved their names into the wood and brick.

LEARN MORE ON THE HISTORY OF THE DANIEL LADY FARM FROM GETTYSBURG BATTLEFIELD PRESERVATION ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT, MICHAEL CASSIDY:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Daniel Lady Farm plans to host other events as well throughout the year including:

- April 18-19: Spring Skirmish

- April 25-26: Western Gold Rush

- May 2-3: Train Raid in Martinsburg, WV (DLFLH)

- May 23-24: Military Timeline at Daniel Lady Farm

- June 13-14 School of the Cadet Soldier

- June 26-28 CW Relic Show at Allstar Building

- July 3-5: Battle of Gettysburg

- August 15-16: LH & Calvary Battle

- September 12-13: Battle of Antietam

- October 23-24 FARM Fright Night

- October 30-31: FARM Fright Night

- November 20: Membership Meeting at Dobbin House

- Dec 4-5: Night Tours Christmas

- Dec 11-12: Night Tours Christmas