Arrest warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting child in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Adams County.

It occurred between January 1 and June 30 at two locations in York Springs Borough and Latimore Township, according to charging documents.

Police spoke with the victim on January 10, along with a relative of the child four days later.

The relative advised that the accused, Jose Mendez-Jimenez, contacted her on the phone on January 5 and January 11, but didn’t say where he was.

Mendez-Jimenez’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. He has no fixed address.

The warrant charges Mendez-Jimenez with the following: indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, court documents show.