Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster, police say

Posted 4:45 PM, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 04:46PM, January 23, 2020

Police examine debris for evidence after a child was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Lancaster, police say.

It occurred at the intersection of East King Street and Ann Street.

One of the child’s parents was at the scene and is now at the hospital, where the child is for observation and treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke with officers, according to police.

East King Street is currently closed to eastbound traffic at Plum Street, police note.

