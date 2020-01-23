× Citation filed against York County judge withdrawn so DA’s Office can complete ‘independent and thorough review’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A traffic citation filed against Matthew Menges, a judge in the York County Court of Common Pleas, Thursday that alleged he refused to comply with an order and almost ran over a York City Police officer two days prior has been withdrawn at the request of the York County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said in a news release that it requested the police department to withdraw the citation so it can “complete an independent and thorough review” of the incident.

Furthermore, the DA’s Office advised that it received footage which needs to be processed and reviewed to “determine the appropriate steps in this matter.”

Menges, 41, was cited for the incident which is alleged to have occurred in the area of East Philadelphia Street and Duke Street at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The York Daily Record reports Officer Alexander Nova was directing traffic when — per the citation — Menges, of Warrington Township, allegedly “proceeded to travel after instructed not to” and almost hit the officer.

The citation, which was for “obedience to authorized persons directing traffic,” totaled $143.06.