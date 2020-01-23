Continuing to warm, late Friday rain holds into Saturday

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We keep the cloud cover this evening and into the overnight time frame. This allows temperatures to stay up in the 20s starting Friday morning. Winds remain mostly light. Highs Friday hit the mid-to-upper 40s. Heading into the evening and overnight, scattered showers take over the area. This is the storm system we were concerned with for winter weather potential earlier this week. However, it looks like this is going to end up as mostly rain for the entire area continuing into Saturday morning. Occasional heavy downpours will occur as well with a pretty good amount of rain when all is said and done. Rainfall totals around an inch will be the norm with locally higher and lower totals possible. We dry out in the afternoon but keep most of the cloud cover. High temperatures stay in the 40s after an overnight low in the mid-30s Saturday morning.

AS THE RAIN ENDS: Continuing into Saturday evening, we keep most of the cloud cover as winds slowly increase overnight. Lows dip near freezing. As the winds increase, flurries will be possible into Sunday, especially earlier on in the day. Afternoon highs hit near 40-degrees, but wind chills will feel like the upper-20s and low-30s with that cold northwest wind. The breezes persist overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

STARTING NEXT WEEK: Afternoon temperatures reach the low-40s Monday with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions persist. Morning lows near 30-degrees will be the norm through Wednesday with a bit more sunshine popping out by Tuesday. Temperatures also slowly rise into the mid-to-upper 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon as we look to dry out for a little bit into the middle of next week.

