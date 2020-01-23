Family and neighbors react after multiple shots are fired at York County home with children inside

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY — A puzzling shots fired incident in a tucked away York County neighborhood has police working overtime to solve the case.

Spring Garden township police say they responded to a call in the 400 block of Devon Road Wednesday evening.

More than half a dozen bullets hit the home including windows and an outside light post.

Some of those bullets even made their way inside striking walls and furniture.

A family with children was in the home at the time, however luckily no one was injured.

While the family did not want to speak with Fox43 on camera, they did tell us the experience was terrifying, saying they had a hard time sleeping overnight.

A man who recently moved into the house next door says he is finding the whole situation hard to believe.

“There were three cop cars out front and my fiancé mentioned she thought she heard gunshots but I was like no no way,” said Jeff Boblitz. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a reality that can happen to you especially when you do your due diligence to pick a good area to live in and all of the sudden, three weeks later there are gunshots literally next to you,” he added.

Others who have lived in the area for some time, say they’ve always felt safe in the neighborhood.

“Everybody is communicative and positive and it’s homey,” said Thalia Julius. “I am concerned for them [the family] because I am thinking what’s going to happen, were they targeted or was it a mistake?”

Police can’t confirm if the family was targeted or if they were simply victims of a separate incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 or 911.