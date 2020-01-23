× Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Tyler Gwozdz dead at 29

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” has died at the age of 29, the show’s producers said Thursday.

Gwozdz appeared in Season 5 of the ABC show last year, competing for star Hannah Brown.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” the show’s producers said in a statement.

Gwozdz was the eldest of five siblings, “a loving son and a friend to many,” the producers said. He was an entrepreneur who was planning to become a psychologist and had “an adventurous spirit and a zest for life.”

Deiontrez Mount, a close friend and former NFL player, remembered Gwozdz as a supportive friend and someone who would make any situation funny.

“Tyler was a brother to me. I leaned on him and shared some things I would never share with anyone and he was always positive and hopeful about everything,” Mount told CNN. “It didn’t matter how down I was. Just talking to him would cheer me up.”

CNN has reached out to the Boca Raton Police Department for more information.

A post on the Palm Beach County Medical Examiners Office’s website indicates that a person by the name of Tyler Gwozdz died Wednesday. CNN has not been able to independently confirm whether the person listed is “The Bachelorette” contestant.