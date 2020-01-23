× Former O’s pitcher, current analyst Dave Johnson joins The Athletic’s Dan Connolly for the Hot Stove Baseball Talk

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — You know baseball season is coming soon when Dan Connolly, a York County resident and senior writer for The Athletic Baltimore, hosts his annual Hot Stove Baseball Talk.

Joining him Thursday night at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township will be former Orioles pitcher and current TV and radio baseball analyst Dave Johnson.

Johnson spent five year in the Majors and made a lasting impression for the Orioles during the team’s “Why Not?” season in 1989. He now serves as color analyst for MASN and for Orioles’ radio broadcasts.

Both Johnson and Connolly will present their thoughts on the league and will answer questions from the audience.

The event begins at 7 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary, located at 2215 Brandywine Lane.

There’s no admission fee for the event, but a freewill offering will be taken to assist a fundraiser for the church’s youth ministry.