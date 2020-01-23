× James Taylor to perform at GIANT Center in June 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–James Taylor and his all-star band will come to GIANT Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020, during the recently announced U.S. tour with Jackson Browne.

Tickets are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com the first day of onsale. After that day, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or GIANT Center Box Office.

James Taylor has announced a major U.S. tour with special guest Jackson Browne, kicking off on May 15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The tour will reach 26 cities nationwide. The U.S. tour follows his already announced coast to coast Canadian Tour with Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor releases his new album, American Standard, on February 28, 2020, via Fantasy Records. The new collection marks Taylor’s 19th studio album and his first release since 2015’s Before This World, his first #1 career album. On American Standard, Taylor infuses new sounds and fresh meaning into these timeless works of art, reimagining some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and making them completely his own.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JamesTaylor.com.

