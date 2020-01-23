× Lancaster Police: 4-year-old boy has ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ after being hit by vehicle

LANCASTER — Update: A 4-year-old boy was transported to Hershey Medical Center Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster, according to police.

The child, from Elizabethtown, was struck in the 400 block of East King Street approaching Ann Street. He sustained multiple traumatic injuries, per police.

Police say the boy was inside a store with his parents and a family friend prior to the crash. The family friend left the store to retrieve something from a parked vehicle and without knowing, the child followed outside and crossed East King Street behind the family friend, which is when the boy was hit.

According to police, the driver didn’t see the child until he crossed the street, directly into the path of her vehicle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Previous: A child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Lancaster, police say.

It occurred at the intersection of East King Street and Ann Street.

One of the child's parents was at the scene and is now at the hospital, where the child is for observation and treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke with officers, according to police.

East King Street is currently closed to eastbound traffic at Plum Street, police note.