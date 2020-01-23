× Legendary jam band Phish will return to Hershey on August 14-15

HERSHEY — Legendary jam band Phish is returning to Hershey this summer, bringing their crunchy tunes and legions of followers with them.

The Vermont-based foursome will perform in Hershey’s Giant Center for two nights on August 14 and 15. It’s their first visit to Chocolate Town in 10 years.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the public on Feb. 7, and will be available at Ticketmaster or at the Giant Center box office.

Hershey is one of 27 cities on Phish’s 2020 Summer Tour.

Formed in Burlington in 1983, Phish consists of virtuoso guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, keyboardist Page McConnell and drummer Jon Fishman. Their music blends elements of funk, prog rock, psychedelic rock, folk, country, jazz, blues, bluegrass, and pop. They are often compared to the Grateful Dead — a comparison the band and its fans spent years downplaying, though Anastasio took the place of late Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia when that band celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015.

Like the Dead, Phish developed their dedicated following largely through word of mouth and the exchange of live recordings. Their concerts are famous for the improvisational nature of the music, the ever-changing setlists, and their spectacular light shows.