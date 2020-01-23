Milder with plenty of clouds to end the week, Saturday’s system trends towards all rain

MILD END TO THE WEEK: Temperatures continue to moderate through the end of the week, rising back above average this time around. Thursday morning brings clear skies, but a few clouds could start to slip into the area. Morning temperatures start in the teens to near 20 degrees. The rest of Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds by mid to late morning, and plentiful clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies stay cloudy through the night, but conditions are quiet. Lows dip into the middle to upper 20s. Friday is mostly cloudy as the next storm system develops out to the west. It stays out west, so the day is dry. It’s still going to be milder too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Some showers start to arrive out west during the evening, and it spreads through the night. A steady rain is expected to fill in late. Temperatures should stay above freezing, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit cooler and stays unsettled as we watch the track of the next storm system, but details have become much clearer on what to expect. The concern with the system was whether or not an inland area of low pressure would be able to transfer energy fast enough to a developing coastal area of low pressure, and thus allowing cold air to get wrapped in, allowing for some snow on the back end. Computer models have trended milder with this system, meaning the cold air won’t be able to arrive in time during this process. This means plain rain across the region for Saturday, particularly during the morning and the early afternoon. About a half of an inch to an inch of rainfall is possible, making for a good soaking. Temperatures Saturday reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some flurries are possible starting Sunday morning, with breezy conditions and mainly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chills feel like the 20s.

MILD NEXT WEEK: The pattern is quiet to start early next week, with temperatures running a bit above average for this time of year. Monday brings even milder temperatures with a good amount of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies are partly cloudy for Tuesday, and it’s a touch milder. Highs are in the lower to middle 40s. Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s, still running a bit above average for this time of year.

