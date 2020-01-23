× Multiple shots fired into an occupied residence in York

YORK, Pa.– Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into an occupied residence in Spring Garden Township.

On January 22, 2020, at 8:37 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Devon Road in Spring Garden Township for a report of multiple shots fired into an occupied residence.

According to police, there were no injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 or 911.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing.