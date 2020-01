× National Pie Day with Pies Galore & More!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Berry pies, pumpkin pies, sweet potato pies… pop your favorite in the oven because it’s National Pie Day!

This annual holiday takes place every year on January 23.

Donna Alexander, Founder and owner of Pies Galore & More, LLC, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to chat about pie and show off some of their best selling items.

Donna is also known as, “The Pie Lady.”

Click to video above to find out why!