× Ohio man sentenced to prison for transporting more than four kilograms of heroin to Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa.– A Ohio man who transported more than four kilograms of heroin to Pennsylvania was sentenced to time in prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Curtis Riley, 57, of Dayton, Ohio, was sentenced to 6 ½ years’ imprisonment followed by two years on supervised release for acting as a courier for a heroin trafficking conspiracy that distributed large quantities of heroin to locations throughout the United States.

Riley transported between four and ten kilograms of heroin (which is equivalent to between 160,000 and 400,000 retail bags) between 2017 and December 2018. There were traces of fentanyl in some of the heroin seized, according to State Police Troopers.

The United States Attorney David J. Freed says that Riley previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.

Now, Riley will serve time.