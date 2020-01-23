× Police: Guns, money taken in burglary on the 300 block of Avenue J in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary where multiple guns, ammunition and money were reported stolen.

On January 11, at approximately 10:17 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Avenue J in Columbia for a report of a burglary not in progress.

Upon arrival, the officer observed that both screens on the north side of the house were in the up position and a chair was moved along the fence, which the victim said was not normal.

The officer spoke with the victim who said that they had been on vacation and upon returning home they discovered the following items missing from their home:

A Springfield Saint AR-15 223/556 with a red dot sight

A 60 round drum magazine (serial #ST187449)

A Colt 357 Magnum 6 round with a silver finish and black handle (serial #RA215936)

A Smith & Wesson Shield 380 (serial #NDN3060)

A Black Aces Tactical Pro 12 gauge shotgun with a pistol grip (Serial #PSS02511AA)

A Walther CCP 9mm (Serial # WK116078)

A Springfield black canvas bag with ammunition and a 3 round magazine for the AR-15

A purple metal tin with $50 in change

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or you can submit a tip. You may also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

Now, police will continue to investigate.