Previously deported alien indicted by federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the US

HARRISBURG — A 26-year-old man from Honduras was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien.

Cresencio Antonio Chinchilla-Roque was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in June 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

He’s alleged to have illegally reentered the country sometime after that and was found in Adams County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.