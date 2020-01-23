The CEO of the PSPCA calls for state funding for animal rescues and animal cruelty enforcement efforts

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA wants state funding for rescues across the state and to enforce the state’s animal cruelty code.

Officials say a large majority of the state’s humane police officers are paid, including officers sworn in with the PSPCA, through donations received by their associated nonprofit organizations. The ones who aren’t paid volunteer their services.

When those organizations see fewer donations, enforcement efforts, among other services, can take a hit.

In previous years, the PSPCA had humane society police officers covering 23 counties across Pennsylvania; now, it has 18.

“You basically have shelters and nonprofit organizations that are subsidizing law enforcement for the State of Pennsylvania,” explained Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA.

Klim and others rescued 55 dogs from a property in Lancaster County with assistance from humane society police officers.

“We have a number of officers sworn in; we used to cover 23 counties,” explained Klim. “In the past few years, we had to cut back on a few of the counties too far and too costly, we didn’t have the budget to cover it. People don’t realize that there is no funding, and it’s one thing to pass laws, but passing laws that then fund the work and the enforcement work is a whole separate thing, and so far in Pennsylvania, our legislature has been reluctant to do that.”