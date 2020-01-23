Volunteers working to survey homeless population in York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, Pa. -- With colder temperatures and winter definitely here, volunteers are working diligently to find out how many people are homeless in York.

Starting on Wednesday with the sheltered homeless population, the Assistant Director of York County Human Services Department, Jessica Mockabee said volunteers went around to shelters in the area to gather numbers there first.

On Thursday volunteers then directed their focus to unsheltered homeless people. She said the survey can be pretty long-- they will ask people basic demographic questions about where they're from and their age, some other questions volunteers will also ask:

Where you slept last night?

Have you served in the military?

How long have you been homeless?

Are you currently working?

From their 2019 survey, Mockabee said they found 39 homeless unsheltered individuals in York City. In 2018 they found 33 unsheltered homeless individuals, and then 45 in 2017.

She said they are always looking for volunteers, especially around the holidays. If you are looking to help you can find more information on their website.

If you would like to donate any items Mockabee said cold weather items are needed the most especially hats and gloves for both men and women.