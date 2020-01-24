× 1000th Lancaster Farm Preserved following 40-year initiative

Lancaster County is celebrating a milestone, marking its 1000th farm preserved in an effort that began 40 years ago.

The farmland preservation initiative is a project lead by the Agriculture Preservation Board in partnership with Warwick Township.

In total, the project has preserved 3,000 acres.

The 1000th farm belongs to Hunter Hess, located in Warwick and Manheim Townships, spreading across 49 acres. During a ceremony Friday, Hess was also given a custom wood-carved sign.

“Warwick Township appreciates the partnership with the Lancaster County Agriculture Preserve Board and Rock Lititz, which is a great example of public and private cooperation that has allowed Warwick Township to become the premier TDR (Transferrable Development Right) program in Pennsylvania,” said W. Logan Myers, chair of the Warwick Township Supervisors.