A soaking rain early Saturday then drying out during the afternoon! Mild, with gusty winds too.

SOGGY START TO WEEKEND: Earlier in the week it looked like we would see wintry precipitation this weekend but now temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 30s overnight into the morning. That means we are seeing rain, which will move in overnight, and pick up in intensity. Moderate to heavy rain continues into the first half of Saturday before tapering in the afternoon. Be watchful for minor flooding, especially, in poor drainage areas, constructions sites, smaller creeks and streams. Rain comes down heavy at times and could lead to ponding or minor flooding briefly because the ground is hard from the recent cold. Rain totals near 1 inch or so is possible. Winds begin to increase too. Gusts are near 30MPH and slowly increase through the evening into Sunday. It’s a chillier day Sunday. Winds remain gusty, and clouds are still dominate the sunshine. A few flurries or light snow showers can’t be ruled out either.

QUIET AND ABOVE AVERAGE END TO JANUARY: Not much to talk about for next week. It’s still breezy Monday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. A bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of clouds mixing with sunshine, however, afternoon readings still top out in the lower 40s. Morning lows are near seasonable norms. The next system moves in Friday, bringing a rain-snow mix.

