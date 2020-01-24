Big night of Friday night high school hoops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hanover -- Bermudian Springs looks to keep their number two seed in Division III on the road at Hanover. The Eagles struggled in the first two quarters but pulled away after halftime to take the win, 63-46.

York -- Four teams within two games of first place in Division I of the YAIAA. Northeastern looks to sweep York High for the season. York High. Bearcats would be up as much as 14. The Bobcats try to claw their way back but York High pulls it out, 56-51.

Lower Paxton -- A full house for the rivalry atmosphere between Susquehanna Townships and Bishop McDevitt, in Crusader Country. This one is close throughout the entire night, the game goes into overtime. Susquehanna Township gets a big win for the tribe, 75-72.