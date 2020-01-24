Camp Hill honors Jon Fagan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County -- In August, Camp Hill and the surrounding community was rocked with the tragic death of former Lions student-athlete, Jonathan Fagan. He died from an unexpected medical complication.

Jon was a stand out on the basketball court and soccer field as well as the classroom. Nearly five months to the date of Jon passing, Camp Hill's basketball team took the initiative to honor number 25 and keep his memory alive.

The Lion's head coach, Scott Barrows designed shirts the team warms up in. The shirts have already sold out, twice. Earlier this month, Milton Hershey wore shirts with Jon's name and number on them.

I can’t say it enough....Milton Hershey Boys Basketball = CLASS ACT!! Thank you so much for helping us Honor #25. pic.twitter.com/n7qUQTEdgp — Camp Hill Athletics (@GoCHAthletics) January 15, 2020

“The division has really surrounded us and has really been a big part of that mourning process that those guys have needed to go through this year and games are tough at times," Scott said. "He was always that guy that could pick us up and make everyone start smiling again.”

A lone chair sat at the end of the teams bench for Jon, wrapped with his jersey. The game last Friday against Trinity was a sellout crowd. Standing room only, fittingly so, the two schools are just two miles apart. Players on both sides honored Jon in their own way. Some wearing the same orange shoes Jon used to wear.

“The common saying is rest in peace but that’s not what they (Jon's parents) wanted. They want to say, rest in active. Keep his spirit alive and the only way to do that is through us," said Greg Labine, Camp Hill Senior Forward.

Jon’s family attends every Lions game. They’re so appreciative of the outpouring support from the community that Jon's mom Alane partnered with the Camp Hill Booster Club to create an annual scholarship in Jonathan's name.

“I was so into being a mom and being on him about homework and getting your act together and do this and do that, that I missed that part of what a wonderful young person he was and how many friends and how many lives he did impact," said Alane.

Jon’s memorial scholarship will be awarded at the spring All-Sports banquet.