Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's Beer Can Appreciation Day!

Today, our friends from the York County Ale Trail stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to celebrate.

Joining Glenn Smith was Jared Barnes, head brewer and co-owner of Collusion Tap Works, to show off several different cans.

For more information on the York County Ale Trail, you can visit your website here.