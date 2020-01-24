Gettysburg College basketball participates in Coaches vs. Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week is coming to an end.

Since January 20, basketball programs across the country have participated in the annual event which entails coaches and their staff wearing sneakers with their suits to raise awareness for cancer.

Gettysburg College basketball head coach BJ Dunne and his assistants showed their support for the national event but also went a step further with yellow laces for the Go 4 The Goal Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer.