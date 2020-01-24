Heat kick-off weekend home stand vs. San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg - The Harrisburg Heat wrap up a four game home stand this weekend before hitting the road for almost a month. Friday they welcome one of the league's premier teams to the Farm Show Arena with the San Diego Sockers.

Head Coach Pat Healey told us before the game that the team loves playing at home where they are undefeated this season.

This one was a back and forth game but in the end the Heat drop a close one 7-5 the final.

Up next for Harrisburg the rival Baltimore Blast on Sunday.