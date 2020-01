× Lancaster County man charged with terroristic threats

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County resident was charged with terroristic threats, stalking and unsworn falsification, according to police.

William A. Drobnak, 40, of Manheim is accused of disrupting the lives of two Ephrata residents for 10 months by harassing and threatening them with physical harm.

Drobnak had a relationship with one of the victims and is presumed innocent, according to police.