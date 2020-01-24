× Man allegedly exposed himself to hiker along Cumberland Valley Rail Trail in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to a hiker along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail in Southampton Township.

State Police were called to the trail near Duncan Road around 10:47 a.m. on January 13.

James Neil, 46, allegedly approached the female victim a second time until he noticed the approaching trooper, in which he zipped up his pants, according to State Police.

State Police say Neil exposed himself in the hopes that the hiker would want to do something sexual with him, it’s alleged.

Neil, a resident of Franklin County, faces the following charges: indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, court documents show.