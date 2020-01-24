× Man out on parole accused of using laptop and cellphone to view child pornography

LANCASTER — A 57-year-old man out on parole is accused of using a laptop and cellphone to view

During a search of Robin Weese’s residence, police located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

It’s alleged Weese took several hundred photos of a child that lived in the area and the child was unaware that they were taken.

Weese faces the following charges: sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility and invasion of privacy, court documents show.