Man out on parole accused of using laptop and cellphone to view child pornography

Posted 10:57 PM, January 24, 2020, by

LANCASTER — A 57-year-old man out on parole is accused of using a laptop and cellphone to view

During a search of Robin Weese’s residence, police located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

It’s alleged Weese took several hundred photos of a child that lived in the area and the child was unaware that they were taken.

Weese faces the following charges: sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility and invasion of privacy, court documents show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.