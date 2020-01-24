Monster Jam 2020 is rolling into an arena near you
Get ready, Monster Jam is rolling into arenas near Central Pennsylvania.
Monster truck drivers will compete for top honors while they wow the crowd with some crazy stunts. There are currently no shows coming to our area – but don’t worry! Monster Jam will be playing in many locations close by. Here are just a few:
- Washington, DC: January 25th to 26th
- Wilkes Barre, PA: February 14th to 16th
- Allentown, PA: February 21st to 23rd
- Baltimore, MD: February 28th to March 1st
- Philadelphia, PA: April 11th
For a full list of shows, and to buy tickets, click this link.