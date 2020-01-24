× Monster Jam 2020 is rolling into an arena near you

Get ready, Monster Jam is rolling into arenas near Central Pennsylvania.

Monster truck drivers will compete for top honors while they wow the crowd with some crazy stunts. There are currently no shows coming to our area – but don’t worry! Monster Jam will be playing in many locations close by. Here are just a few:

Washington, DC: January 25th to 26th

Wilkes Barre, PA: February 14th to 16th

Allentown, PA: February 21st to 23rd

Baltimore, MD: February 28th to March 1st

Philadelphia, PA: April 11th

For a full list of shows, and to buy tickets, click this link.