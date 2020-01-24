Playoff push in the CPIHL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43-- The playoff push continues for teams in both the Bears and Viola Divisions in the CPIHL.

In the Bears Division, Palmyra and Central Dauphin squared off with the top seed on the line. A Cougars win would mean they would lock up the top seed, while if Central Dauphin could claim a victory they would secure at least the #2 seed.

In the Viola Division Twin Valley made the trek from Berks County to York City Ice Arena to take Dallastown. The Wildcats looking to play their way into a wild card slot.

Check out the highlights in the link above to see how the games played out.