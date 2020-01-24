Rain starts early Saturday morning, drying with above average temps starting next week

FRIDAY FORECAST: After a morning start in the 20s, afternoon highs reach the mid-40s for most areas with widespread cloud cover. Winds remain light. We stay in the upper-30s after sunset on an otherwise calm end to the work week as we eye our next storm system for Saturday morning. This is the same system we were watching for winter weather earlier in the week, but temperatures will be much too mild to see any significant winter precipitation out of this storm system. Just plain rain begins overnight, before sunrise on Saturday morning.

RAIN MOVES IN: Steady light-to-moderate rainfall moves in before sunrise with occasional heavy downpours. This rain lasts into the lunch time hour. Most of the morning is a washout Saturday, but the afternoon will be drying out. Rainfall totals on either side of an inch will be the norm for most of South Central Pennsylvania. Locally higher and lower totals, of course, will be possible. Breezy conditions during the rain will dominate with gusts near 30MPH. Afternoon temperatures near-40 degrees will be the norm as we keep the cloud cover all day long. Winds slowly increase late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: A breezy and dry Sunday moves in to finish the weekend. A few flurries will be possible with a northwesterly wind gusting to 25MPH. Highs near 40-degrees will be the norm. Temperatures stick to the low-to-mid 40s throughout the middle part of the work week with morning lows in the upper-20s and low-30s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies dominate the majority of next week.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long