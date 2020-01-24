× Scam callers claiming to be Middlesex Township Police officers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Scam callers are claiming to be Middlesex Township Police officers, the department says.

According to police, the scammers are calling residents about obtaining credit cards to pay on fines and warrants.

During the call, police say scammers have mentioned a previously employed officer by name as well as identifying themselves as the “Captain” of the department.

Police advised that they don’t have a “Captain” and are not calling anyone asking for gift cards or bank account information to pay on fines or warrants.