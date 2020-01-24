The PA Auto Show returns to Harrisburg this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show is back in Harrisburg this weekend!

With over 600 cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, boats, and more, there is something for the whole family to check out.

Doors open to the auto show at the PA Farm Show Complex on Friday and Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and close at 9:00 p.m. Sunday the last day of the auto show, runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate online ahead of time, or at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in for free, and parking is $10.

For more information on the PA Auto Show you can visit their website.