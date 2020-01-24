Cast members from the Fulton Theatre production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express" to discuss the show, which runs through Feb. 13 at the downtown Lancaster venue.
WATCH: Cast members of the Fulton Theatre’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ discuss the show
-
CENTER STAGE: The real life tale of Eva Perón, a spooky Halloween thriller and more at the Fulton Theatre
-
Visiting Neverland at the Fulton Theatre in “Peter Pan”
-
The love tryst turned murder mystery in the Agatha Christie classic “Towards Zero” at Oyster Mill Playhouse
-
CENTER STAGE: Witchcraft, infidelity and hysteria still connects today in “The Crucible” at Susquehanna Stage Company
-
‘Murder Mystery’ tops Netflix’s most-popular titles of 2019
-
-
British funnyman John Cleese will perform in Hershey in October 2020
-
Comedian Ron White to appear at Hershey Theatre
-
Atlanta student found dead had filed a police report on unwanted touching days before she vanished, authorities say
-
Tabitha Buck, who helped murder Laurie Show in 1991, could be out of prison by Christmas
-
Lancaster DA, SPCA want to find out who dropped off two emaciated horses at Lancaster County stable
-
-
Timeline: The murder of Laurie Show, trials and appeals of co-conspirators Lisa Michelle Lambert, Tabitha Buck, and Lawrence Yunkin
-
‘Melrose Place’ cast members reunite for dinner in New York
-
Man catches massive 350-pound grouper off coast