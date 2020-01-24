York County business owner embezzles nearly $800K from elderly non-profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- A local woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a non-profit that's meant to help the elderly.

Melinda Bixler, 47, of West Manchester Township is facing charges after police say they discovered she was embezzling nearly $800,000 from her non-profit Adult Care Advocates.

Bixler who owns Adult Care Advocates, was supposed to be helping seniors who could not afford healthcare and living expenses.

Instead, police say she was using client funds for her own personal use.

According to court documents, the estate of an elderly man, worth $808,417.16 would go to Bixler's non-profit, however that never happened.

Police say Bixler transferred those funds from Adult Care Advocates into her private bank account for Elder Healthcare Solutions a for-profit business she also ran.

Police say through their investigation, they learned her businesses were struggling, yet the single mother managed to buy a $600,000 home in York County's Wyndham Hills neighborhood, which raised red flags.

Fox43 went to Bixler`s home to see if we could reach her for comment, however no one answered the door.

We also contacted her attorney regarding the case but our calls were not returned.

Bixler faces three counts of Corrupt Organizations, Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.