York Twp. car dealers accused of scamming dozens

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every time Jaime Catanzaro leaves her Delta house, she sees a deep blue 2009 Honda Civic.

"Some days it's aggravating but some days I don't even pay attention to it because it's been there so long," she said.

The car doesn't run. Shortly after Catanzaro bought it from York Township-based D&M Auto Sales in 2014, she realized it was a lemon. The car could barely reach 25 miles per hour when driving uphill, she said, and then auto mechanics found a sheet of hard plastic had been zip-tied to the bottom of the car.

But she couldn't return it. The Department of Transportation shut down D&M in 2015 for overcharging nearly 194 customers. The dealership's operators were fined $430,000 and were ordered to refund customer money.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office has now criminally charged five people related to the case:

Michael L. Lake, 57, of Lower Windsor Township

Dean Matthew Lake, 28, of Windsor Township

Michael Lawone Lake II, 34, of York Township

Dean Michael Lake, 27, of York Township

Ruth Hutchinson, 57, of Chanceford Township

The five were arraigned Jan. 23 and all charged with six felonies: corrupt organizations by an employee, conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy for deceptive business or fraudulent practices, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, conspiracy for theft by deception and theft by deception.

According to the criminal complaint, the dealership changed vehicle prices after the sale, double-charged fees and taxes, and added Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) insurance policies without customer knowledge. In all investigators said the group collected $70,993.53 of extra profit.

Catanzaro says she still hasn't received the $938.70 she was overcharged.

"I think them ripping off people who don't know any better is really sad," she said.

She can't get rid of the car, either, as she said her final loan payment was sent back to her. So she still doesn't have the title.

"I don't really know what I'm going to do with it, honestly," Catanzaro said. "Without a title I can't legally sell it."

One of the defendants has faced criminal charges before. In 2015 Michael Lawone Lake was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for repeatedly exposing himself to a girl.

All five individuals were released on $17,500 unsecured bail and are set to appear in court Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.