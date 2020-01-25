2020 PA Handball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -Players from multiple states celebrated the revival of handball at the 202 PA Handball Tournament, hosted at the East Shore YMCA.

The championship honored a fellow handball player, Randy Wolfe, who ran the tournament for several years. The money raised will help carry on handball through YMCA's youth development program called "Hope in Handball."

"The players that are in some of the tougher divisions are in it because they want to win it and play year round," Jay Cattron, an organizer, said. "Some of the other guys that have been playing for 40-50 years are in it because of the camaraderie and getting back in the court and supporting the youth piece to make sure that handball survives."

This is also the first time Pennsylvania has hosted the tournament in over 6 years.