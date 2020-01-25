Breezy winds picking up for the second half of the weekend!

BREEZY WINDS PICKING UP: In the wake of the system that departed early Saturday morning, breezy winds will be picking up for the second half of the weekend. Thankfully, they shouldn’t be extremely gusty and with temperatures staying near average, it won’t feel significantly colder. Sustained winds will remain around 10-15 mph with gusts in the 15-25 mph range. The winds will definitely add an extra layer of chill, but no where near as cold as what we dealt with last week. Wind chills will likely be in the low 30s through the rest of the weekend. The breezy conditions hold over for the first part of next week. Towards the middle of the week, the winds finally let up!

TEMPERATURES NOT COOLING: Despite a relatively good soaking rain associated with a cold front that crossed through, our temperatures will not be dropping over the next couple of days. We’ll hover in the low 40s with temperatures running near average to a couple degrees warmer than where we should be. The breezy winds will make it feel slightly cooler, but overall we can’t complain about 40s in January! There is the potential for some cooler days towards the second half of the week as an area of high pressure to our northeast could usher in colder air in the Thursday-Friday time-frame. Typically it is hard to see this type of set-up this many days out, but we will continue to keep an eye on the potential for cooler temperatures!

MONITORING ANOTHER STORM: Last weekend we saw a significant winter storm bring everything from snow to sleet to freezing rain and even plain old rain. This weekend, temperatures were much warmer and so we only saw rain. It was heavy rain at times, but we can’t complain about rain in January! Next weekend, models are once again struggling with a strong coastal system that will likely develop off of the Carolina coast and race northward. The questions of where there will be a blocking pattern that would slow the system down and whether there is enough cold air in place to see snow are still very much up in the air. For now, we continue to monitor trends on the models from run to run and heading into next week we will analyze some better data.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash