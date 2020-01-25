Harrisburg Police investigating early morning homicide

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead in Harrisburg.

On January 25, at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Benton Street for reported shots fired.

Upon their arrival, police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. A tip can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for tips submitted in reference to this incident.

