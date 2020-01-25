Hundreds brave the freezing water for the 15th Annual Capital Area Polar Plunge in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County - Plungers took a dip in the icy waters of Pinchot Lake on Saturday for the 15th Annual Capital Area Polar Plunge.

The event brought together more than 300 people to raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania Area M.

Participants raised about $100,000 this year in support of hundreds of athletes expected to compete in the upcoming Special Olympics.

"Today we not only fought the freezing water but we had the mud and the rain so it was definitely an adventure today and so we still had a lot of people turn out," said program director of Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Kerry Wevodau, "It was all so that the 200 athletes here in area M can partake in 20 sports year-round free of charge to them."

The event also featured a costume contest and a chicken dance performance by the "too chicken plungers."