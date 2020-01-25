Kids learn York County’s sweet history during ‘Adventures in the Chocolate Factory’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - Candy lovers explored York's sweet past at the 11th annual family day hosted by the York County History Center on Saturday.

This year's theme was "Adventures In The Chocolate Factory."

The free event educated kids about the county's candy-making history and Willy Wonka's magical world.

"We try to connect it with our history, so that we can help teach not only York Co History but also history that is perhaps regional," said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center, "We do hands-on minds-on learning, so it's very fun for us and it's a great time for them."

Kids created their flavored popcorn and candy wallpaper.

They also made slushies by powering a human hamster wheel.