One dead in Turnpike Crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – One person is dead after a crash on the Turnpike between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Harrisburg East exits, according to Carl DeFebo, a spokesperson with the Turnpike.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 251 heading westbound. According to DeFebo, two vehicles were involved. An SUV struck the back of a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder. The driver of the SUV was killed.

DeFebo said it was raining heavily at the time and visibility may have been a factor. The tractor-trailer was not occupied. It had been parked there as a result of an earlier crash.

The crash is under investigation.