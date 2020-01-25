One dead in Turnpike Crash

Posted 9:53 PM, January 25, 2020, by
TURN

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – One person is dead after a crash on the Turnpike between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Harrisburg East exits, according to Carl DeFebo, a spokesperson with the Turnpike.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 251 heading westbound. According to DeFebo, two vehicles were involved. An SUV struck the back of a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder. The driver of the SUV was killed.

DeFebo said it was raining heavily at the time and visibility may have been a factor. The tractor-trailer was not occupied. It had been parked there as a result of an earlier crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.